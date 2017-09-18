 »   »   » WOW! When Rajkummar Rao Met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya, Something Unexpected Happened!

National award winner Rajkummar Rao has absolutely no looking back from now. After being cast opposite Vidya Balan and Kriti Sanon actor Rajkummar Rao will now be paired up with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The actor will be seen romancing Aishwarya in Fanney Khan. Rajkummar met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya at a film festival and you must read what the diva told him.



Their Desire To Work With Each Other Rajkummar said they recently met at a film festival and expressed a desire to work with each other even before the movie happened.

I Met Aishwarya Last Month In an interview to PTI, Rajkummar says, "I had met her (Aishwarya) last month in Melbourne during a film festival.''

Aaradhya Is Cute ''She is drop dead gorgeous, her daughter Aaradhya was with her and she is cute and adorable.''

We Showed Interest "We (Aishwarya and I) showed interest (in working together). I, of course, want to work with her.''

And Aishwarya Said This ''Even she said, ‘I hope we get to work someday' and luckily Fanney Khan happened." The Shahid actor says he is yet to meet Aishwarya to discuss the film but they will soon begin the prep work.

I Will Meet Aishwarya Soon "I have been meeting my director for the film in order to understand the character. I have not met Aishwarya for the film yet. We will meet soon as we start our reading sessions together."

I Respect Both Aishwarya & Anil Kapoor Rajkummar is both excited and nervous to be working in the movie, which also features Anil Kapoor."It's a great opportunity to be working with Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor sir. I respect both of them as actors."

On The Work Front... Currently, Rajkummar is busy promoting his film Newton, which is set for release on September 22.



In the film, the actor plays the role of Newton Kumar, a government clerk sent on election duty to a Naxal-controlled town in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh.



