 »   »   » The Oscar Dreams! Rajkummar Rao Wishes To Receive The Prestigious Award From Meryl Streep

Rajkummar Rao is riding high with hopes as Newton has officially made it to the Oscar nominations for the Best Foreign Language Film and he revealed that he'd love to receive the prestigious award from Meryl Streep or Daniel Day- Lewis. He said, "Meryl Streep or Daniel Day- Lewis. It doesn't matter who gives it, I just hope we get it!"

The Newton star further commented, "I hope the new year brings along a lot of happiness for the whole country. We are very hopeful for Newton and I hope the new year will be great for the film too. I would like to walk the red carpet at the Oscars, but I am not dreaming about it. It is better to be neutral and happy about the fact that it is India's official entry for the Oscars this year."

