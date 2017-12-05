 »   »   » The Oscar Dreams! Rajkummar Rao Wishes To Receive The Prestigious Award From Meryl Streep

Rajkummar Rao is riding high with hopes as Newton has officially made it to the Oscar nominations for the Best Foreign Language Film and he revealed that he'd love to receive the prestigious award from Meryl Streep or Daniel Day- Lewis. He said, "Meryl Streep or Daniel Day- Lewis. It doesn't matter who gives it, I just hope we get it!"
The Newton star further commented, "I hope the new year brings along a lot of happiness for the whole country. We are very hopeful for Newton and I hope the new year will be great for the film too. I would like to walk the red carpet at the Oscars, but I am not dreaming about it. It is better to be neutral and happy about the fact that it is India's official entry for the Oscars this year."
Rajkummar Rao wishes to receive the prestigious Oscar Award from Meryl Streep and the whole of India wishes the same as well. Can't wait for Newton to win at the Oscars, folks!
Newton made it to the nominations for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars and our fingers are crossed! There is confidence all around that it'll bag the Oscars in 2018.
Newton is a one of a kind Bollywood film which has never been made before and the storyline is something new and refreshing.
The film revoles around the storyline of a Government employee who is assigned the task of voter's duty at a remote place which is filled with naxal issues.
The film is funny, witty and in your face about India's problems and how the Government employee will successfully conclude the voter's duty makes the crux of the story.
Rajkummar Rao has hopes that Newton will really win the Oscar Award and we all pray that his hopes become true come 2018.