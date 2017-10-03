 »   »   » Rajkummar Rao Starts Shooting For Fanney Khan

Fresh from the success of his critically acclaimed film Newton actor Rajkummar Rao has now started working on Fanney Khan which features Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter to share his excitement about working with Anil Kapoor.



"Day 1 on the sets of #FanneyKhan with wonderful @AnilKapoor sir. Brilliant energy on set," Rao wrote along side a picture of the clap board.



Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Divya Dutta.



An official remake of the Oscar nominated Dutch film "Everybody's Famous", Fanney Khanis directed by Atul Manjrekar.



For the uninitiated, Rajkummar Rao would be playing the on-screen love interest of Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan.



The actor was last seen in Newton. With inputs from PTI