 »   »   » FEELING NERVOUS! Rajkummar Rao Talks About Romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Fanney Khan

Loved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'shayarana andaaz' in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? Well, we just can't wait to watch her once again on screen in Fanney Khan which also stars Anil Kapoor.

Recently, at the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana', when Rao was quizzed about his working experience with Ash, here's what he had to say...



He Is Yet To Start Shooting With Her "I haven't had the chance to shoot with her but had reading (script) and a few workshops sessions with her," said Rajkummar Rao.





Feeling Jittery Talking about romancing Ash, he said, " There is a love angle between us (Rao and Aishwarya) which I am looking forward to but I am nervous for it, I will have to romance the world's most beautiful woman."





Rajkummar had recently met Aishwarya at a film festival and expressed a desire to work with each other even before Fanney Khan happened.

Anil Kapoor's Jhakaas Avatar Fanney Khan also stars Anil Kapoor who plays an aspiring musician in the film. Recently, the makers had released his salt-and-pepper look from the movie and boy, he looked damn handsome.

Does The Film Deal With The Topic Of Body-Shaming? If rumours are to be believed then Fanney Khan deals with the issue of body-shaming.

Earlier, a leading portal had earlier quoted a source as saying, "The story revolves around a fat girl who is Anil Kapoor's daughter, who is obsessed about losing weight. Aishwarya plays a singer diva like Madonna and Beyonce.The girl meets Ash and gets inspired by her, who tells her she shouldn't worry about her weight but just be herself. Aishwarya becomes this young girl's inspiration and helps her to develop her true potential and shine."





