Rakhi Sawant Sizzles In A Hot Condom Commercial! View Pics

Posted By:
After Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's condom commercial stint, Rakhi Sawant has joined the bandwagon and set the temperatures raising with her steamy advert sporting a pink outfit.

View the pictures below!

Rakhi Sawant

"I feel great becoming the face of Beboy Condoms. I feel we need more condom advertisements and promotions," said Rakhi Sawant.

Social Activity

"It will help to reduce the number of victims of sexual diseases. I don't know how people are going to judge me but for me, it's no less than any social activity."

Lots Of Options

"Luckily, condoms offer both. They come in lots of different styles, shapes and textures," says an excited Rakhi.

It's Not Embarrassing

I feel we need to understand that the topic of sex is not embarrassing but really helpful in preventing rape cases and all," she summed it up.

Instagram Stories

Her Instagram pictures and stories are filled with her Goan diaries of Bharti Singh's wedding.

Upeksha

She will next be seen in the film Upeksha, which is currently in its post production.

Rakhi Sawant

After Sunny Leone, Ranveer Singh, Bipasha Basu and KSG, it's now Rakhi Sawant's turn to be a part of a condom commercial.

Leave Your Comments

What do you think about the commercial, folks? Leave us your comments!

Rakhi Sawant
