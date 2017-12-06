 »   »   » Rakhi Sawant Sizzles In A Hot Condom Commercial! View Pics

After Ranveer Singh, Sunny Leone, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's condom commercial stint, Rakhi Sawant has joined the bandwagon and set the temperatures raising with her steamy advert sporting a pink outfit.
View the pictures below!
"I feel great becoming the face of Beboy Condoms. I feel we need more condom advertisements and promotions," said Rakhi Sawant.
Social Activity
"It will help to reduce the number of victims of sexual diseases. I don't know how people are going to judge me but for me, it's no less than any social activity."
Lots Of Options
"Luckily, condoms offer both. They come in lots of different styles, shapes and textures," says an excited Rakhi.
It's Not Embarrassing
I feel we need to understand that the topic of sex is not embarrassing but really helpful in preventing rape cases and all," she summed it up.
Instagram Stories
Her Instagram pictures and stories are filled with her Goan diaries of Bharti Singh's wedding.
