 »   »   » Rakhi Sawant On Condom Ad Ban During Prime Time: 'The Government Wants Indians To Get AIDS'

After Bipasha Basu and Sunny Leone, Rakhi Sawant will be now seen endorsing a condom. While fans were eagerly waiting to see the diva in the adult commercials, the new rule banning condom ads between 6 am to 10 pm has disappointed many.
And Rakhi being Rakhi openly lashed out at the recent ban. Here's what she has to say...
She Calls The 'Condom Ads' A Community Service'
The actress says, "There should be more condom ads. More awareness about the product will lead to more precautions; people will know why it should be used, to protect oneself from AIDS for example. I am doing this condom ad as a community service."
She Cries 'Double Standards'
She continued, "The government did not censor condom ads by Sunny Leone or Bipasha. But as soon as the news of Rakhi Sawant's condom ad made headlines, the government put a ban on ads between 6 am to 10 pm. Is the government scared? Do they already have a problem with the ad without even watching it that they put the blanket ban during the day?"
Her Anger Didn't Stop There
"If condom ads stop, everyone in India will get AIDS. Children will sleep off and they will not know what a condom is and the use of the product. Seems like the government wants Indians to get AIDS. Until children don't see the ads, how will they know about precaution? If they feel it is unsuited for television, they should edit or censor it."
She Feels Targeted
Rakhi shared, "Government has always made valid rules but time ban on condom ads I feel very much targeted. I feel Its Porn star sunny Leone and Bollywood Actress Bipasha Basu who has gone too bold to add more of skin then the product. I would urge government to apply limitations on vulgarity shown on such ads. But time banning on the ad is not done."
Rakhi Is Really Upset
"I feel sex is a common topic everyone see in content of any television shows be it a fiction or live comedy or a chat show. Sex is a must topic. Even every Bollywood movies has such highlighted content. I have always respected my government but this time its an appeal. Everyday we read on incident happening related to sex. Many people don't come out to fight for HIV- AIDS. The time when government themselves funds condoms for free at their hospitals and celebrate HIV Aids day. How could they not talk about it?
As ads themselves are very much educative. The era we live in we see child are more advanced than us. And that is why they need knowledge even on sex before they involve themselves in crime because of curiosity to know about sex. I am really upset every time I need to face government. The time I do movies they have problems. Now done an ad with that too government has problem. Hope our Prime Minister lands support to me and give a second thought on such stupid time ban."