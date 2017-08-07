 »   »   » Raksha Bandhan Special! Parineeti Chopra: My Brothers Know Everything About My Love Life!

Parineeti Chopra isn't vocal about her personal life. But when it comes to her brothers- Sahaj Chopra and Shivang Chopra, the 'Golmaal Again' actress couldn't stop talking about the warm equation that she shares with them.

Despite staying in different cities, the siblings manage to stay connected with each other and are aware about every minute details of their lives.



Given that she often finds herself busy with her shoots and her brothers stay in the different cities, the trio isn't able to catch up with each other on Rakshabandhan.

When asked about in an interview with Hindustan Times, Parineeti said, "All of us are in different parts of the country. I am in Mumbai, Shivang is studying in Pune and Sahaj is working in Ambala, so the last time we were together for this festival was in 2006, when I was living in India."



She further added, "We talk to each other and video chat. I make sure that my rakhis reach them and it's the time of the year when I spoil them, so I send them traditional gifts and money as well."



When quizzed if her celebrity status has ever affected her equation with her brothers, she disagrees, "They always tell me how their friends are like 'oh you are Parineeti's brother' and they would be like 'We forget that are you a famous person and the world knows you'. When my brothers talk to me or scold me, or whenever I am crying or I need to talk about my life, me being an actor doesn't matter."



Like any other brother-sister, Parineeti-Shivang-Sahaj share a very close bond and they are the first to know about any happenings in the actress' life.



Parineeti said, "I talk to them almost every day. They know everything about me; my personal life, my relationships, all the gossip, my love life, my financial problems... they know every single decision I am making before the world knows about it."



Aww, isn't that cute?