 »   »   » Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone Look So Good! Imtiaz Ali Shares A Throwback Pic From Tamasha Sets!

Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha will complete its two years on December 27 and today, the director shared a throwback picture from the sets of the film, in which he can be seen posing with Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in Corsica.

He captioned the picture as saying, "Remembering Tamasha". And needless to mention, Deepika & Ranbir are looking so good. No wonder why they are touted as one of the most sizzling on-screen pairs of the B-town.



Recently, Imtiaz Ali had also shared an anecdote on Facebook. He had posted, "The day Tamasha released Ranbir and I sat in a corner of PVR Icon. Deepika was pacing up and down."



"Our first show was running. Then she asked me - "How do you think the film will do?" I answered without thinking - "It will take at least two years for us to find out how this film has done."



"It's going to be two years of Tamasha guys and now we would like to know how it has done. Could you tell us? Send in comments and videos. Thanks."