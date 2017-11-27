 »   »   » Hey Ranbir & Deepika! You Might Get EMOTIONAL After Reading What Imtiaz Ali Has To Say About You Two

As Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha completes two years, the director talked about many things related to the film and the lead actors - Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, to an entertainment portal that will surely make them feel special and emotional as well!
From revealing his two favourite scenes from Tamasha to saying something really special about Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali was all heart in this interview with Pinkvilla.
Imtiaz Ali On His Favourite Scene
"I love the scene where he talks to his father in the end. Actually, even more than that I think I like the scene where he goes back to the storyteller where the latter tells him 'why should I tell your story?'"
"That scene is what I like the most in the movie because it is very significant and it speaks to you directly and communicates clearly the intent of the film."
Here's His Second Favourite Scene
"I really enjoy the song also, Tum Saath Ho. The way it happens in the cafeteria and the breakup scene is very intense, very real and heartwrenching."
Imtiaz Believes No Actor Could Have Done Justice To The Characters Of Ved & Tara Except Ranbir & Deepika
Speaking about the same, he told, "No, I don't think so. It is very very difficult. Not at all. Definitely not Ranbir Kapoor as Ved. I just feel that if he wouldn't have said yes, I wouldn't have made the film."
Deepika Would Love To Learn This
"I had no other choice. Same for Deepika because Deepika came in and that is how the character and the role also changed because she was there."
Why Imtiaz Gave A Happy Ending To Tamasha?
"The film had several heavy scenes, right? There was so much emotion in it. I did not want that the ending is also sad. I wanted the audience to leave on a positive note."
Imtiaz On How Tamasha Made A Special Place In Audiences' Heart In Last Two Years
"When you watch a movie, you enjoy it but there are some movies which you remember and there are some which affect you in some ways. I think Tamasha is one of those films which has affected people positively."
Imtiaz Ali Is Proud Of His Work In Tamasha
"That is something which is very significant to me because a lot of people have come to me and said that how the movie has changed them, their attitude and many were positive changes. If this movie has had such an effect on people, it is a matter of pride for me."