 »   »   » Ranbir Kapoor Denies That He’s Dating Pakistani Actress Mahira Khan!

Rumours were abuzz that Ranbir Kapoor is secretly dating Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and the duo got close to each other during a trip abroad. A source had revealed to Mumbai Mirror, “Ranbir and Mahira met during one of their trips abroad and got along like a house on fire. They have stayed in touch ever since.”

However, during an interview with AIB, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if he’s indeed in a relationship with Mahira Khan and Ranbir said that he’s single and is loving it. He said, “This is the first time I am single and it’s amazing. You have a lot of time for yourself. I’m not meeting anybody. The only people you meet are the film industry people and eventually, the only people you start talking to are actresses.”

Reading between the lines, Ranbir Kapoor has not denied nor confirmed that he’s dating Mahira Khan. Well, no wonder he’s allowing room for speculations and rumourmongers might make the most of it.

Ranbir Kapoor - Mahira Khan CLOSENESS is creating BUZZ in B-Town ! | FilmiBeat

Well, on the other hand, Mahira Khan took a jibe on her Instagram handle and it looks like it is targeted at the unwanted rumours doing the rounds. She posted a picture which read, “First of all, No. Second of all, No,” and captioned the picture as “For Mostly Everything”.

