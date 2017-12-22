 »   »   » OMG! Ranbir Kapoor REACTS To Singing 'Channa Mereya' At Anushka Sharma's Wedding; Says He Was Sad

We all know that Ranbir Kapoor doesn't have an account on Twitter. However, yesterday, the actor made sure to connect with his fans through his 'fan club' account and he came up with many funny answers that will surely make you laugh out loud!

And considering his much viral 'Channa Mereya Meme', questions about the Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's wedding, were inevitable. Read on to know, how sportingly Ranbir took the question and rather came up with a witty reply!

Awww, We Feel You Ranbir! A fan asked Ranbir, "Hey Ranbir, Anushka's wedding is incomplete without you singing Channa mereya. Just sayin." To which Ranbir Kapoor replied, "I felt sad because I had no idea about it but I felt happy because I've never seen her so happy and beautiful." He further said, "I was waiting to attend with Mehendi on my hands but they didn't call me :(." A Million Bucks Question A fan named 'Shaikh Shaker' asked Ranbir, "Ranbir shaadi kab karonge #ChatWithRanbir @RanbirKapoorFC." To which Ranbir replied, "Pehle ladki dhoond." Why Did Ranbir Cry? A fan named 'Amal' asked ranbir, "@RanbirKapoorFC A movie you last cried too? #ChatWithRanbir." To which Ranbir replied, "Post Jagga Jasoos release." Whom Does Ranbir Admire? When asked whom does he admire the most in his life, Ranbir Kapoor took two names i.e., Raj Kapoor and Lionel Messi. That's One Helluva Revelation! A fan named 'Sarah' asked Ranbir, "@RanbirKapoorFC #ChatWithRanbir A random thing about you that nobody knows (yet)?" To which, Ranbir replied, "I've become a pretty good DJ." Ranbir Trolls This Actor A Lot When a fan named 'Aarav' asked Ranbir, "@RanbirKapoorFC One person you troll everytime whenever you meet them ? #ChatWithRanbir," Ranbir took, Aditya Roy Kapur's name. Ranbir's Least Favourite Performance Ranbir took the names of three movies - Besharam, Anjaana Anjaani and Bachna Ae Haseeno.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in the Dutt biopic and the actor has already started prepping up for Brahmastra. The film will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Talking about the film, Ayan was quoted as saying, "It's a very big project of my life. All my hopes are on this film. I am very excited about the cast but I hope the film is even bigger than the cast. They have all come together because of the story and the theme of the film."