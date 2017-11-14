 »   »   » Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar Jain Reacts To His Viral Photo Which Had Him 'Kissing' Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone gets TROLLED for picture with Ranbir Kapoor's cousins in party | FilmiBeat

A few days back, Deepika Padukone had hosted an impromptu bash at her Mumbai residence to celebrate the tremendous response received by Padmavati trailer. A lot of her near and dear friends made it to her party including Ranbir Kapoor's cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain.

Later, Aadar who made his Bollywood debut with 'Qaidi Band' shared a picture which had him giving Deepika Padukone a peck on her cheek. However, this didn't go down well with a few people who slut-shamed Deepika for hanging out with her ex-beau's cousins.

Aadar has now finally reacted to that viral picture and this is what he had to say...