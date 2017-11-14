 »   »   » Ranbir Kapoor's Cousin Aadar Jain Reacts To His Viral Photo Which Had Him 'Kissing' Deepika Padukone

A few days back, Deepika Padukone had hosted an impromptu bash at her Mumbai residence to celebrate the tremendous response received by Padmavati trailer. A lot of her near and dear friends made it to her party including Ranbir Kapoor's cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain.
Later, Aadar who made his Bollywood debut with 'Qaidi Band' shared a picture which had him giving Deepika Padukone a peck on her cheek. However, this didn't go down well with a few people who slut-shamed Deepika for hanging out with her ex-beau's cousins.
Aadar has now finally reacted to that viral picture and this is what he had to say...
Are You Listening Trollers?
The actor said, "If we are at a party and are clicking photos, what's the harm in that. Yes, a lot of people have opinions to say and they will say something or the other. I don't think there was anything to the photo."
There's Nothing More To The Picture
"It was just all of us having a great time. It was the success of the Padmavati trailer, and I think she was having a party after a long time. It was great to have everybody together. It was a great time to enjoy ourselves that evening. That's about it," added Aadar.
This Is Not The First Time That Deepika Has Been Trolled!
Earlier, the 'Padmavati' actress had to faced the wrath of netizens who called her out for 'being too skinny' when she posted a couple of pictures from her photoshoot.
Get A Life, Guys!
They didn't spare her either when she did a bold photoshoot for a leading magazine.