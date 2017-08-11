 »   »   » HOT NOW! Ranbir Kapoor’s REPLY On Rishi Kapoor's Rant Against Anurag Basu For Jagga Jasoos Failure!

From the delay in the completion of the film to the ugly equation between the lead stars, Jagga Jasoos has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Things turned really nasty post the release of the film, when Rishi Kapoor thrashed director Anurag Basu for his unprofessional behaviour, while Anurag didn't say a word against him. Now, finally, Ranbir Kapoor has broken his silence on the entire controversy and here's what he has to say about his dad's rant against Mr Basu.

Ranbir On Rishi Kapoor's Rant "My father is a very emotional man. I think whatever he is saying was to protect me in somewhere from where he was coming from," said Ranbir at the trailer launch of Sanjay Dutt's comeback film 'Bhoomi'. Ranbir Doesn't Agree With His Dad "I don't necessarily agree with what he did that or what he said. We worked on 'Jagga Jasoos' for three years and we all knew what we were doing and how it was being made." Ranbir Doesn't Look It As A Failure "Sometimes you succeed sometimes you fail. I don't look at it as failure. I look at it as learning," added Ranbir. Ranbir Handles The Situation Quite Well.. "I think it has given me an experience with Anurag Basu. I cannot answer for somebody else but I don't necessarily agree with anybody else." Ranbir On Sanjay Dutt At the same event, Ranbir also shared that he has been a huge admirer of Dutt and feels really fortunate that he knows the superstar personally. Isn't That Sweet? "It is his first release after his release. And like Raju sir said, we all have missed you (Dutt) so much and when we see you on screen it is magical. Something happens deep within. Like all of us here, I have been a huge admirer of Sanju sir," said Kapoor. Ranbir To Sanju Baba: I Know Your Heart "I have had the good fortune of knowing you as a person and I have interacted with you since I was a child. So I know your heart. And I am really happy and welcome back to the movies. We all missed you a lot," he said.

