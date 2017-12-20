 »   »   » Rani Mukerji: Don't Judge An Actress On The Basis Of Her Marital Status!

Rani Mukerji says a female actor's calibre and box office worth should not be determined by her marital status. Rani, 39, who gave critical and commercial success Mardaani post her marriage to filmmaker Aditya Chopra, is now gearing up for the release of her next Hichki, which marks her first after the birth of her daughter, Adira.

Also Read: Hot Bikini Pictures Of Amy Jackson From Ibiza!

The actor believes, for a secure future of married female actors, mindset of the society needs to change. "... Times are changing. In the West, there has never been any discrimination. They don't have any hichki (hiccups).Yes, over here we do have that... and it'll go away if we work on it. It is in everybody's mindset," Rani said.

Also Read: Esha Gupta Deletes Her Topless & Cleavage Pictures! SAD

"If you see an actor and go watch her film without tagging her as a 'woman who is married or has a kid', you will just see the character and the actress who is playing it. But if you're going to judge the actor on the basis of what's going on in her personal life, these things will keep coming up. You have to come to the theatre sans these (hiccups). You have to see the actor for what is her worth in the cinema hall," she added.

Also Read: This Cricketer From England Once Proposed Virat Kohli, Now She Wishes Him A Happy Married Life!

Rani was speaking at the trailer launch of Hichki, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The Yash Raj Films project is scheduled to be released on February 28.

(PTI)