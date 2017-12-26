 »   »   » So Sweet! Rani Mukerji Draws Inspiration From Her School Teachers For Hichki

Rani Mukerji revealed that she drew inspiration from her school teachers to gear up for her role in Hichki and praised them for being a cornerstone in her student life which in return helped her in her professional success. She opened up by saying,

Also Read: Bikini Alert! Amy Jackson's Hot Pictures From Ibiza



"We had many inspiring teachers in my school (Maneckji Cooper, Juhu, Mumbai). Mrs Vakil, our Geography teacher used to teach us in such a crystal-clear manner that we wouldn't need to study once we went home. Mrs Dadarkar, our History and Literature teacher was excellent. She would spend time with students, and teach us Julius Caesar in a manner that brought the story alive. She made us live a story like it was happening in front of our eyes."



"Our teachers were very friendly, informal and wouldn't heap a lot of academic pressure on us. We had toppers, students who did well, like me, and students who would barely manage passing marks. But our teachers were never harsh on those who would fail or struggle to pass. I remember growing up in a manner where we were never forced to chase high academic scores all the time. We had fun studying. I have tried to reflect this realisation in Hichki through my character."



Also Read: Bikini Battle! Riya Sen Looks Hot In A White Or Black Bikini?



Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2017. The film is produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.