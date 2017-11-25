 »   »   » AWESOME! Rani Mukerji Is Planning To Have A SECOND BABY After Adira; Read Details Inside

Rani Mukerji planning for Second BABY after Adira | FilmiBeat

Bollywood diva Rani Mukerji recently attended India Today Conclave East 2017, in Kolkata.

At the event, the Bengali beauty revealed that she is thinking of planning a second baby. Rani also talked about her journey in Bollywood during the session titled From Babli to Hichki: A Career in Cinema.

I Don't Talk About Work With Aditya I don't talk about work with Aditya. I don't tell him to cast me in films, I can only tell him when do we make our next baby. We Talk About Adira My conversation with Adi is all about love and Adira. I can't have a huge family as I think I have missed the bus. I Can Always Try For A Second Child I should have started long time ago. But I can always try for a second child. I Never Wanted To Be An Actor I never wanted to be an actor. My mum wanted me to be an actor, I actually agreed to her wish. My father was very against my mum's wish. He was not very keen that I join films because he has been in the industry for so long. But My Mom Wanted Me To Try He thought that I wasn't too strong to go through the perils of cinema. I told my mum she should reconsider as I will make a fool of myself. But she wanted me to at least try. I did it and I realised that I wanted to do this. And then, there was no looking back. Rani On Nepotism I wouldn't say I had a soft landing. In film industry, you get where you get because of your talent and merit. We have to sweat in out and work in all kinds of environment and wait for the audience to accept you or not accept you. My Dad Wasn't Very Successful When I Joined Films You may be the brother, sister or daughter of a popular actor or director, and still not be accepted. When I got into films, my dad wasn't a very successful producer or director. Nepotism debate is baseless. People have come from non-filmi background and made it big in Bollywood. Rani On Padmavati Sanjay Leela Bhansali doesn't need a Rani Mukerji to back him on a platform like this. Sanjay truly believes how much I love him and how I stand by him.

When Rani was asked about her comeback film Hichki, she said, ''The two years break I took for my baby, I told my director I might not do it. I am too domesticated. He said if we work around the timing. I asked him I don't know if I can act. When I went for the first day of the shoot for Hichki, I found it so easy. And I should never forget that this is who I am.''

Also Read: Delhi HC Dismisses Plea Against Release Of Movie Padmavati