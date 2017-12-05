 »   »   » Rani Mukerji On Befikre: It Was Hard For Aditya Chopra To See Failure

In an interview with a noted journalist, Rani Mukerji talked about Befikre failure and said that it was difficult for her hubby Aditya Chopra to see failure for the first time in his life!

She said, "I loved Befikre, but it was hard for Aditya Chopra to see failure. I know that the film has got polarised reviews. It will get its due in the coming years."



"I have always felt that I was the biggest risk factor and the biggest bet for 'Befikre' because everyone else in the team had achieved something and have already proven their worth in their respective fields. I was the new face who stood a chance to be accepted or not."



How Shashi Kapoor Was Different From Raj & Shammi Kapoor, Writes Shobhaa De



Commenting on her career choice, Rani said, "I've always been fearless."



The Black actress also revealed why she stays away from social media as her husband is a very private person. About that, Rani said, "I can't imagine posting a picture of my family on social media."



On the work front, Rani is all set to make a comeback with film, Hichki. It's a women-oriented film and we're helluva excited to have Rani back on silver screen!