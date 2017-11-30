 »   »   » Is It For Sonam? Rani Mukerji Takes A Dig At Young Actresses; Finds Their Airport Look Hilarious

Is It For Sonam? Rani Mukerji Takes A Dig At Young Actresses; Finds Their Airport Look Hilarious

Posted By:
Rani Mukherjee takes a DIG at Sonam Kapoor's AIRPORT look? | FilmiBeat

Rani Mukerji and Anushka Sharma attended an interview recently, which was organised by a leading news channel.

In the interview, Rani Mukerji said that she really finds it hilarious that there are stylists who dress actresses for the airport.

Actors Are Constantly Judged

"I understand the pressure that actors go through today because they are constantly judged. They are constantly judged even when they are going on a flight.''

Earlier People Wanted To Wear Slippers

''Earlier, when you had to go to the airport, you prefer comfortable clothes especially after the security systems became so strict, people wanted to wear slippers and go.''

But...

''Today you cannot imagine anyone wearing slippers and going on their flight because then people will say Look at her or him, they are wearing slippers."

I Find It Hilarious

"Everybody is getting judged. There are stylists who dress you up for the airport and I find it hilarious."

To Which, Anushka Said

"Do you know how I became relaxed about of this? I have stopped giving a damn."

So Rani Asked

"But do your stylist tell you Anushka what are you carrying a bag for your airport entry? Is there an airport entry and exit look?"

I Want To Ask Where Will We Keep So Many Shoes?

"We say that in Bombay finding a shelter is the biggest thing, our houses are so small. I want to ask people where will we keep so many shoes and bags?"

How Embarrassing It Is

"I always imagine when we go for security check, those who wear belt and boots, how embarrassing it must be for them to remove them all and then wear it again in front of everybody."

Well, we wonder what Sonam Kapoor has to say on this!

Read more about: rani mukerji, anushka sharma
Story first published: Thursday, November 30, 2017, 14:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 30, 2017
