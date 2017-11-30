 »   »   » Is It For Sonam? Rani Mukerji Takes A Dig At Young Actresses; Finds Their Airport Look Hilarious

Rani Mukerji and Anushka Sharma attended an interview recently, which was organised by a leading news channel.
In the interview, Rani Mukerji said that she really finds it hilarious that there are stylists who dress actresses for the airport.
Actors Are Constantly Judged
"I understand the pressure that actors go through today because they are constantly judged. They are constantly judged even when they are going on a flight.''
Earlier People Wanted To Wear Slippers
''Earlier, when you had to go to the airport, you prefer comfortable clothes especially after the security systems became so strict, people wanted to wear slippers and go.''
But...
''Today you cannot imagine anyone wearing slippers and going on their flight because then people will say Look at her or him, they are wearing slippers."
I Find It Hilarious
"Everybody is getting judged. There are stylists who dress you up for the airport and I find it hilarious."
To Which, Anushka Said
"Do you know how I became relaxed about of this? I have stopped giving a damn."
So Rani Asked
"But do your stylist tell you Anushka what are you carrying a bag for your airport entry? Is there an airport entry and exit look?"
I Want To Ask Where Will We Keep So Many Shoes?
"We say that in Bombay finding a shelter is the biggest thing, our houses are so small. I want to ask people where will we keep so many shoes and bags?"
Well, we wonder what Sonam Kapoor has to say on this!
