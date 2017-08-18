 »   »   » CALL FIRE BRIGADE! Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone's INTIMACY Caught On Camera; Picture Goes Viral!

An intimate picture of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, sharing a passionate moment has set the Internet ablaze after being posted earlier this week, by a fan with the hashtag #DeepVeer.

The image is from the behind-the-scenes video of a 2015 Vogue photoshoot. The way, this picture is going viral on the social media, it's quite clear that their fans just can't keep calm. Have a look!

Helluva Hawt! 'My entire existence got shook with this,' tweeted a fan. Interestingly, recently, Ranveer had admitted that Deepika is the best kisser and had said, "I think Deepika Padukone is the best kisser. Have you seen that 'Ang laga de re, mujhe rang laga de re'?" Allow Us To Take You Down To Memory Lane Of DeepVeer's World Even though Ranveer and Deepika have never confessed their love publicly, they've time and again confessed, how important they are for each other. When Deepika Told The World What Ranveer Is For Her "He is my best friend. I am emotional, sensitive and vulnerable and I hurt easily. I can be so naked in front of Ranveer... and I know he will never hurt me or take me for granted. That is the kind of trust and understanding we have." When Ranveer Spoke About His Chemistry With Deepika "You know there is so much talk about our chemistry. I've seen the line-up of what we've shot so far and it is mesmerizing when the two characters come together." Deepika Doesn't Need To Label Her Relationship With Ranveer "I remember a day after Bajirao Mastani released we were just sitting together and eating chocolates. As simple as that. That's my relationship with him. I don't like to label relationships explaining this or that. It is what it is and people can make whatever they want of it!" Deepika On Ranveer's Family "His family is my family in Mumbai. I am very, very close to his family". Ranveer Head Over Heels In Love With Deepika "I knew she will be easy to work with, but you can't get your eyes off the screen when you are looking at her. I love what I see. I only watch Deepika when I see the monitor." When Deepika Left Ranveer In Tears & We Cried Too.. "I was in tears when I watched her talking about it (her depression) on a TV chat show. It takes a lot of mental and emotional fortitude to come out with something that has such a large (social) stigma attached to it. Deepika has won me over for life with the kind of strength and courage she has. It's incredible," Ranveer On Living A Happy Life With Deepika "I definitely want to survive, live and see a happy ending in which Deepika and I live together happily ever after."

Aww, don't you wish the same for Ranveer-Deepika? We, the die-hard fans of DeeVeer, will only understand, how much we love them as a pair and how spotting them together just makes our day! Isn't it peeps?