 »   »   » Padmavati Trailer: Ranveer Singh Gets TEARY-EYED With A Mammoth Response To His 'Khilji' Avatar!

Actor Ranveer Singh said he is overwhelmed and humbled with the response the first trailer of Padmavati received, calling it unprecedented and rare.

The first preview of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited magnum opus received high praise both by the Bollywood fraternity and social media for what it appears to be a concoction of passion and power.

BATTLE OF RIVALS! Is Deepika Giving Sleepless Nights To Katrina?

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ranveer, who plays Sultan Alauddin Khilji besides Deepika Padukone's Rani Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor's Maharawal Ratan Singh, thanked his fans and followers for their love and appreciation.

It's Very Rare.. Very Humbling: Ranveer "Thank you from the bottom of my heart, to each and every one of you who has been generous in effusively showering love and appreciation for our trailer." "To witness this avalanche of praise across the board is unprecedented and overwhelming. It's very rare... and very, very humbling," he wrote. Ranveer Praises Mr Bhansali Ranveer then went on to praise the team of "Padmavati" and his mentor, Bhansali, calling the well-received trailer 'a testament to his sheer tenacity and iron will'. Padmavati Trailer Out, Public Reaction | Deepika Padukone | Shahid Kapoor | Ranveer Singh FilmiBeat We Couldn't Agree More With You Ranveer! The actor wrote, "Sanjay Sir, my crazy genius, the master craftsman... has fought, suffered and sacrificed for the film - the success of this trailer is a testament to his sheer tenacity and iron will. What you're seeing is the vision of a deeply passionate artist who has bared his infinite soul on celluloid." 'Trailer Is A Tiny Fraction Of What The Film Has To Offer' Ranveer also said he is blessed to have worked with Bhansali, who nurtures him and helps him grow as an artiste every day. The actor promised the trailer is a "tiny fraction of what this film has to offer". We're Excited! Ranveer Singh is on the last leg of shooting for the film, Padmavati and hopes it will be 'unforgettable experience'. Deepika, Too, Thanks For All The Love & Postive Response Deepika, too, took to social media to thank her fans for their love and support. "And as this day comes to an end, I cannot even begin to express the gratitude and joy I feel today!" "I sometimes wonder, 'what have I done to deserve so much love and appreciation'... and while I seek, all I can say is a big big Thank You!" she wrote on Twitter.

Also starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh and Raza Murad, the movie arrives in theatres on December 1.