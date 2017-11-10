 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Goes Fishing In Los Angeles! Pictures

A series of pictures of Ranveer Singh fishing in Los Angeles is doing the rounds on social media. The actor was in L.A for the shoot of a commercial and right after pack-up, he chilled and relaxed by the seaside and enjoyed time fishing. Also, a source close to the actor opened up by saying,

"Ranveer has a jam-packed schedule now. He has to finish all his pending commitments. He hasn't been able to do those due to Padmavati shooting. He will be flying off to LA on the 6th for a mega ad shoot and then he flies straight to Ahmedabad for an event with the star cast of his film on the 11th."



Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh is fishing by the seaside in the sunny Los Angeles.

Just Chilling The actor spent his leisure time fishing and admiring the beauty of the place.

Calm Ranveer It's good to see Ranveer Singh being calm and composed.

Sunny L.A The Padmavati star is in L.A for the shoot of a commercial.

He'll Be Back He'll be back to India on November 11th and start promoting Padmavati.



