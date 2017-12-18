 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Meets Deepika Padukone's Father Prakash Padukone & Other Sportsmen! View Pics

Ranveer Singh shares Selfie with Girlfriend Deepika Padukone's father | FilmiBeat

Ranveer Singh got the opportunity to bond with Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone at the launch of 'Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence' [PDCSE] and posted Instagram stories with Prakash Padukone, Rahul Dravid, Abhinav Bindra, Vishwanathan Anand and Geet Sethi.

Deepika Padukone was also present at the event and tweeted, "Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence [PDCSE] - this is by far the BEST thing that could've happened to Indian Sport! Congratulations!"