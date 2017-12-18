 »   »   » Ranveer Singh Meets Deepika Padukone's Father Prakash Padukone & Other Sportsmen! View Pics

Ranveer Singh got the opportunity to bond with Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone at the launch of 'Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence' [PDCSE] and posted Instagram stories with Prakash Padukone, Rahul Dravid, Abhinav Bindra, Vishwanathan Anand and Geet Sethi.
Deepika Padukone was also present at the event and tweeted, "Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence [PDCSE] - this is by far the BEST thing that could've happened to Indian Sport! Congratulations!"
Prakash Padukone
Ranveer Singh shares a selfie with Deepika Padukone's father Prakash Padukone and posts it on his Instagram stories. So cool, right?
Rahul Dravid
Ranveer Singh also got the opportunity to meet The Wall, Rahul Dravid at the 'Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence' [PDCSE]
Abhinav Bindra
Ranveer Singh takes a selfie with Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra. Abhinav became a champion and won accolades at the Air Rifle event.
Vishwanathan Anand
Ranveer Singh happily poses with Chess champion Vishwanathan Anand and posted it on his Instagram stories.
Geet Sethi
Ranveer Singh shares a selfie with billiards champion Geet Sethi, who dominated the board throughout he 90s. Great talent!
Padukone-Dravid
Prakash Padukone and Rahul Dravid jointly started the 'Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence' [PDCSE] to help and train upcoming sportsmen in India.