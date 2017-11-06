 »   »   » Is He Hinting At Deepika Padukone? Ranveer Singh Comments On Ranbir Kapoor-Mahira Khan's Viral Pics!

Ranbir Kapoor-Mahira Khan's viral pictures became the talk of the town and many celebs came in support of Mahira Khan as the actress received a series of nasty remarks on the social media platform.

Recently, while interacting with Filmfare, Ranveer Singh reacted to Ranbir-Mahira's pictures and also hinted that he has also gone through the same as those are the cons of being a celebrity.

Is He Hinting At Deepika Padukone? Ranveer says, "I can only speak about my own experience. There are times when I'm at a certain place with certain people and I don't want those private moments to be captured by anyone. But, you can't help it." It's Irritating: Ranveer On Being Papped "You got to take the bad with the good. I get to do what I love to do and I make a lot of money. But some things are irritating and you've got to take them in your stride. It's a crazy world." Ranveer On Mahira Khan "Everyone has their own interpretation. Everyone has their own set of values. Everyone has an opinion. You can hear them but you needn't subscribe to them. At the end of the day, one should just live and let live and focus on more important things." Ranveer Praises Mahira "Mahira is a great performer and an entertainer. One should ideally just engage with her at just that level," said Mahira.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Padmavati. The film also casts his lady-love, Deepika Padukone & Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on December 1, 2017.

