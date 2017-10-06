 »   »   » SHOCKING! Ranveer Singh REVEALED About Ranbir Kapoor & Kangana Ranaut's Affair Before Leaked Mails

The recently leaked e-mails of Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut shocked the nation as it mentioned a steamy affair between Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana.

As per the e-mails, Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were ''friends with benefit''. But before these mails got leaked, Ranveer Singh had already hinted about Ranbir and Kangana's affair on a chat show.

When Ranveer & Ranbir Appeared On A Chat Show Remember, when Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor appeared together on a chat show. The host, Karan Johar, asked Ranveer during the rapid fire who he would want to set Ranbir up with. Why Ranveer Took Kangana's Name? Ranveer Singh immediately took Kangana's name. He also added, "Fireworks. He loves it." Kangana Was Wooed By Ranbir Kapoor Earlier, a source close to Kangana had told Mumbai Mirror that when her relationship with Hrithik was going through a rough phase, she was being wooed by a "young superstar". What The Actress Wrote In Her Mails It will bring confusion and trauma for you as you will never have access to the whole story and you will see things in bits and pieces, it will mislead you into assuming thing, but after we start to date please try and stop doing this, I am sure you will, as I am very transparent in my relationships. RK Approached Me On My BBM You won't feel the need. He never paid any attention to me before Queen, on few occasions i even got brotherly vibes from him but after he saw Queen footage in phantom's office he approached me on my bbm and started dropping funky links to videos and other random stuff. I Told Him I Am In Love With Someone When I was shooting in Gwalior for revolver, he made slight straight-forward approach and in its response, i told him that i am in love with someone and i am distressed all the time (that was the time when you'd come to my b'day and tension between us was at its peak, i didn't take your name but I thought if i tell him this, he will understand me better). I Asked Him If He Is Interested In A Physical Relationship Then again we lost touch when i was in NYC, he texted asking howz NYC? and i asked him if he'd be interested in a physical relationship with me, he got a little intimidated and asked why not a regular relationship, to that i said because i am in love with someone and i think he felt bad about it. Kangana's Sister Leaked Hrithik Roshan's Mail Too Hours after Hrithik Roshan finally issued an official statement on his ongoing ugly fight with Kangana Ranaut, Kangana's sister Rangoli tweeted, "Postin d mail frm Hrithik 2Kangna here nt fr petty gosip bt 2 shw dat he usd I pad fr comunicatin wid hr Nt d laptop. Our Life Is Different Unlike Other Couples: Hrithik To Kangana Saw the email flood, and I don't blame you at all. I am a little occupied so could not reply. Our life's different, unlike other couples :) I So Wish It Wasn't The Case I so wish it wasnt the case, but sadly that's how it is. Bear with me, as I emerged through all this with a clean slate, start afresh with new memories to be made. Your Video Was Such A Tease P.S. I did see the video, and it was such a tease! I wanted so much more, but dint say anything since you were unwell.

So readers, who according to you is telling the truth, Hrithik or Kangana?

Also Read: Chef Movie Review: Live Audience Update