 »   »   » SCARY! Ranveer Singh's Fierce Look As Alauddin Khilji In Padmavati Posters Will Give You The CHILLS

Ranveer Singh PADMAVATI LOOK, Meet Ala Ud Din Khilji | FilmiBeat

The wait finally comes to an end! After the stunning posters of Padmavati featuring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, the makers have finally dropped the much awaited first look of Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji- the main antagonist in the film.

Ranveer's unbelievable transformation has left our jaw dropped and going by the looks of it, we are pretty sure that Padmavati is going to be an epic story-telling. Check out the new posters here...

Going Bad Right from his unmanageable tresses to his kohl-lined eyes, Ranveer spells terror in the poster. This one features him in his bath, his tresses loose and his chest gloriously unwaxed. He's Killing The Intense Look The deadly scar below the right eye adds more drama to his fierce look. He is seen here wearing a crown and looking at his reflection in the mirror. Is He Playing A Bisexual Character? Rumors suggest that Bhansali also plans to explore Khilji's fascination and attraction to his slave-general Malik Kafur. Further, speculations are rife that Jim Sarbh would be playing the role of Kafur. His Unbelievable Transformation One even heard that to play the cruel anti-hero Alauddin Khilji, Ranveer explored such hidden depths of negativity that he actually had to see a shrink to get back to his ‘normal' self. 'It Was A Very Difficult Character To Play' Earlier, when asked about his role in the movie, Ranveer had told a leading tabloid, "It was a very difficult character to play. I am a people pleaser, admittedly. I like to spread cheer and laughter. I like to keep the atmosphere light - even if it means making stupid jokes and acting silly and crass. But, when I became Alauddin Khilji for the movie, there's no trace of that person. Some actors are that way, where the external starts to affect the internal. At some point during filming, everybody realized that at one point in the morning you'll have Ranveer and the rest of the day will be Khilji. My whole energy changed. Which is good, because at least I know I'm doing an honest job in the film. But, yeah, I'm almost done now and I have to say what I told myself holds true to some extent. All the darkness has been lived out, it's been addressed. It's almost like therapy." When Ranveer Got Slapped 24 Times The actor was filming a scene in Padmavati which required him to be slapped by senior actor Raza Murad. Sanjay Leela Bhansali kept asking for retake after retake, not completely satisfied with the way the shots turned out. It was only after the 24th attempt that he okayed the take, much to Ranveer's relief. Phew, now that's what we call dedication!

Padmavati also stars Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari and is slated to release on 1st December. Meanwhile, did you folks like Ranveer's new look in the film?