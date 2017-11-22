 »   »   » OMG! Deepika Padukone Wanted To Do Beyond The Clouds; Majidi REJECTED Her For This SHOCKING Reason

Iranian director Majid Majidi's film Beyond the Clouds received an overwhelming response when it was screened at the International Film Festival of India in Goa recently.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter and Malvika Mohanan. But not many are aware that Deepika Padukone really wanted to sign this film and had also given a look test for the same. And you will be surprised to know why Majid Majidi rejected her.



Didn't Want To Work With A Superstar Majidi told dufring a media interaction, "I didn't want to work with Bollywood superstars.''

Wanted To Shoot At Different Locations ''I always wanted to shoot at different locations in Mumbai, because places are also characters in my films.''

It Was Difficult With Deepika ''But even for one audition, it was difficult with Deepika (Padukone) as there was a large crowd and even more curiosity. That was the reason for not wanting to cast a superstar"

Deepika Had Shown Interest Majid Majidi had then said in an interview with a leading daily, "My producers tell me that Deepika had shown some interest in the beginning and it is because of that, that I wanted her to be part of my movie.''

I Asked Deepika For A Look Test ''And when I asked her for a look test, it was not to doubt her professionalism. She is an excellent actress.''

I Wanted To Check... ''But how much she befits the role, that is in my vision, I wanted to see.''

The Circumstances Were Not Favourable ''Let me tell you though, that the circumstances were such that they weren't favourable and nothing materialised of it."

Rumour Has It A report in a leading daily suggested, ''Deepika Padukone's over enthusiasm may have cost her Majid Majidi film.''

Majid Majidi Was Upset ''Her team went about town circulating pictures of her auditions for Majidi's Beyond The Clouds in a Mumbai locality and that apparently didn't bode too well with the Iranian maverick.''

Deepika Lost The Film Because ''Deepika was very close to getting the part. But when the pictures from her screen test made it into the press, she lost the opportunity.''



Coming back to Majidi's recent interview, it really makes us wonder, was he really unaware of Deepika's popularity before taking her look test?



Also Read: REAL STORY! Insider Reveals How Paparazzi MISBEHAVED With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Left Her In TEARS