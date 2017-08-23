 »   »   » RELAX Alia Bhatt! Sidharth Malhotra Won't Dare Try To Hit On Jacqueline Fernandez

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's sizzling chemistry in their upcoming film, A Gentleman is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. Lately, there were even rumours about the duo being the latest lovebirds in town.

Recently while talking to Bollywoodlife, here's how the duo reacted to their link-up rumours...

Their Initial Reaction Sidharth and Jacqueline got into this pretentiously funny banter saying, "What, what??? You wish! Whatever". Did Sid Ever Try To Hit On Her? To this, Jacqueline replied, "Never! He wouldn't dare try." Sid's Counter-Question Sid counter-questioned her saying, "Oh so you think I am not that risky?" Hmm...that's interesting! Alia Bhatt MET Sidharth Malhotra PARENTS ! | FilmiBeat How The Rumours Begun Sid-Jacky's link-up rumours started when there were reports floating in about how the duo occasionally meet for coffee and drinks even after completing their shooting for the film. This Did Not Go Down Well With Alia Buzz was that Alia was quite pissed with Jacqueline's closing proximity to Sid and she even had a massive argument with her alleged beau on this topic. How Sid Had Reacted About His Link-Up Rumours With Jacqueline When Sidharth was quizzed about it, he had said, "Is it something about me? Barring Akshay Kumar, all my co-stars and I have been items "It's sad that going out for meals and chilling together has such connotations in this universe. Apparently, comfort between co-stars is suggestive of something more than a good working rapport. People in show business aren't given the leeway to be normal. I've been compelled to be okay with these rumours rather than be upset about them." He Is Just Good Friends With Her Sidharth had added, "You don't need an ice breaker with someone like Jacky, she's always positive. I don't remember her looking stressed, such energy is alluring. What worked for us was the fact that we gelled off camera. We bonded over our common interests. We used to talk about our love for horses and one morning, we just went horse-riding at the race course." What Keeps Jacqueline Connected To Sidharth? Jacky was quoted as saying to BollywoodLife, "We have discovered more and more about each other over the course of time. I mean, I have discovered quite a lot of things about Sid. He is quite a quiet person. He is very low key. There were lot of things that I didn't know about him but today more than a co-star, he's become a friend. So that's great because we share a lot of similarities. Like we both have come from outside the city, started with complete scratch and kind of figured out our own way." Too Much Confusion Meanwhile, there's already a buzz that suggests Sid and Alia have broken up for even on Neha Dhupia's Podcast #NoFilterNeha, Sid didn't hesitate once before announcing, "I am...single."

Well, we wonder how Alia Bhatt would react to Sid and Jacqueline's reply!