 »   »   » Response to Mom Russia premier overwhelming: Sridevi

Veteran actor Sridevi is elated with the response her latest release, Mom received at its premiere in Russia. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the rape revenge drama will release in 30 theatres across the country, under the title 'Mama'.

Sridevi, along with producer husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi were welcomed by the Indian Ambassador in Moscow, Pankaj Saran at the premiere of the film.

The film premiered at a theater packed with an audience of 400, including Russian delegates and cinema aficionados. "It was overwhelming to witness the audience's reaction to the film. It felt like I was watching it for the first time because there was so much energy in the room," Sridevi said in a statement.

Kapoor recounted the time his classic 'Mr India' released in Russia exactly 30 years ago and how India-Russia ties can go an extra mile with a film collaboration. "... The locals are celebrating our cinema. While the influx of Hindi films had slowed down in the last few years, we seem to be back with a bang. This is the time for an Indo- Russian collaboration," he added. PTI