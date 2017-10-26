 »   »   » RETURN OF CHULBUL PANDEY! Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 To Go On Floors Next Year, Confirms Arbaaz Khan

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey is one of the most memorable characters in Bollywood in recent times. Right from his swag to his infectious dance moves, he is a hit with the masses.

After Dabangg and Dabangg 2, everyone is eagerly waiting for him to return back with Dabangg 3. Meanwhile, we have some exciting scoop for you on this film straight from the horse's mouth. Scroll down to read more...



The Scripting For Dabangg 3 Has Begun At the trailer launch of his upcoming film Tera Intezaar, Arbaaz Khan who is the producer of Dabangg franchise revealed, "Yes, we have started scripting the film and I think we will start shooting 'Dabangg 3' by the middle of the next year."

Will Sunny Leone Be The New Munni? As Sunny Leone, who is his co-star in Tera Intezaar, was also present, Arbaaz, was asked if he is planning to cast her to do an item number like "Munni Badnaam". To this he replied, "Yes, why not? And why would she be a Munni, we can cast her for something different, but for that, we have to finalize something."

Arbaaz Won't Be Directing Dabangg 3 Earlier while talking to the media, Salman had revealed, "We are going to start 'Dabangg 3', so he (Arbaaz) told me 'Very good, but I am not going to direct it and I am only producing it'. So I said, 'Very good, we will find a good director for that'."

Sunny Leone Was The Reason Why Arbaaz Khan Chose To Do Tera Intezaar Coming back to his upcoming flick, Sunny Leone was one of the reasons why Arbaaz came on board. He was quoted as saying, "One of the reasons I did the film, was to spend some time with Sunny. She is wonderful and we had a great time shooting in abroad".





Will He Promote His Film On Brother Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11? When asked if he is planning to promote the film in "Bigg Boss- 11", which is hosted by his brother, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Arbaaz said. "Well, I think that is the producer to decide. If we have the opportunity, and the Colors channel allows us to do so, why not."

He further added: "Though I do not watch 'Bigg Boss' every day but I like watching the show. Earlier, few seasons, I followed; I watched all episodes when Sunny (Leone) was in the show."





Before Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will commence shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in April 2018. The film is an official adaptation of the South Korean film, 'An Ode To My Father'.



(With Inputs From IANS)