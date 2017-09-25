 »   »   » Revealed! Jacqueline Fernandez's Role In Salman Khan's Race 3

If you're wondering what would be Jacqueline Fernandez's role in Salman Khan's Race 3, wonder no longer! The sizzling actress is all set to play the role of a tough police officer and will also be seen in action-packed sequences and showcase the badass side of a police-woman. A source close to the movie was quoted as saying,

"Jacqueline has an interesting character in this thriller. She will be the one at the helm of things, who will be inspecting the whole situation, much like Abhishek Bachchan in the Dhoom series. Given that this is a speed-based thriller, Jackie will have a lot of action sequences and stunts, which she will do herself."

