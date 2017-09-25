 »   »   » Revealed! Jacqueline Fernandez's Role In Salman Khan's Race 3

Revealed! Jacqueline Fernandez's Role In Salman Khan's Race 3

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

If you're wondering what would be Jacqueline Fernandez's role in Salman Khan's Race 3, wonder no longer! The sizzling actress is all set to play the role of a tough police officer and will also be seen in action-packed sequences and showcase the badass side of a police-woman. A source close to the movie was quoted as saying,

"Jacqueline has an interesting character in this thriller. She will be the one at the helm of things, who will be inspecting the whole situation, much like Abhishek Bachchan in the Dhoom series. Given that this is a speed-based thriller, Jackie will have a lot of action sequences and stunts, which she will do herself."

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez to play the role of a tough cop in Race 3.

Badass Role

Badass Role

Anil Kapoor played the role of a tough cop in the previous instalments of Race.

Comedy Side

Comedy Side

Anil Kapoor was both tough and also showcased a comical side in his character.

Jacky's Role

Jacky's Role

We'll have to wait and see if Jacqueline's role would consist of comedy and that of a badass too.

Starcast

Starcast

Race 3 stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

On Floors

On Floors

The film will go on floors after Salman Khan completes the shoot of Tiger Zinda Hai.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Morocco Shoot

Morocco Shoot

Salman and Katrina just finished their shoot in Morocco for Tiger Zinda Hai.

Huge Success

Huge Success

Race franchise is one of the most successful movies in Bollywood.

Read more about: jacqueline fernandez, salman khan
Story first published: Monday, September 25, 2017, 13:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 25, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos