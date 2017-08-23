 »   »   » REVEALED! The Plot Of Sushant Singh Rajput- Sara Ali Khan Starrer Kedarnath; Read All The Details

Everyone is eagerly waiting for Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming film Kedarnath which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and marks the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Ever since the makers released the first motion poster of this film, it has left everyone guessing about its plot. But, it looks like your wait has finally come to an end. Scroll down to know more details...

It's A Passionate Love Story Director Abhishek Kapoor was earlier quoted as saying, "Like all my films, 'Kedarnath' is also written passionately. It's a love story and it's got the beautiful majestic Kedarnath temple as the backdrop. Let me start making the film and let the film do the talking." Sushant And Sara's Role Buzz is that Sushant will be playing the role of affluent tourist while Sushant will be essaying the role of a pithoo (a tourist escort who carries the old and the ailing on his back to the holy place). Sushant Won't Be Faking The Pithu's Burden Yes, you heard that right. Reportedly, the actor will actually be shown carrying people on his back across the tough mountainous terrain of Kedarnath. Backdrop Of Uttarakhand Floods A Filmfare report quoted an insider close to the project as saying, "Apparently, Kedarnath is based on the tragic 2013 North India floods, the worst natural disaster India has witnessed since the 2004 tsunami. A multi-day cloudburst in Uttarakhand caused devastating floods. As of 16 July 2013, the Uttarakhand government released a report stating that more than 5,700 people were presumed dead'. Sadly, the debris blocked up the rivers, causing major overflow. The Indian Air Force, the Indian Army, and paramilitary troops evacuated more than 110,000 people from the flood ravaged area. Abhishek Kapoor has set the love saga amidst this tragic occurrence." Script-Reading Sessions Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan have already started prepping for Kedarnath. Last week, director Abhishek Kapoor had even shared a picture from one of their script-reading sessions.

While speaking to a daily, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor had described Kedarnath as ' a story that the world will want to watch'. Well, from what we have been hearing, we just can't wait to watch Sushant-Sara's enchanting romance on the big screen!