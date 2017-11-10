 »   »   » REVEALED! This Is An Important Scene In Deepika Padukone's Padmavati

Deepika Padukone's magnum opus Padmavati is a film that the audience is looking forward to with extreme anticipation. The excitement level is only growing ever since the poster was released.
SLB took the decision of releasing Deepika's look the first & it worked extremely well for the film as people couldn't stop gushing about Deepika & her unibrow as well as being the perfect fit for the role
When people were anticipating on what more it had to offer the audience, the Padmavati team came out with another poster for the UAE audience which has Deepika solely, giving an extremely intense look. Read on to know more...
Battle-Ready
In just that one still, Deepika owns Padmavati & how. Sources reveal that this sequence which has been shown in the poster is an extremely important scene of the film. If just a still is creating such a buzz we wonder the audience's reaction when the film is out.
Praises Pouring In For Deepika!
There are talks on how there has never been such an instance when just a visual created such a powerful impact. The reactions have been mind blowing on social media platforms too where Deepika & her beauty as well as her expression has been the talk of the day. People are commenting on how this has been the best poster ever to have released so far.
Her Unibrow Look Has Received A Thumbs Up
Speaking about the decision to stick to this look, Dippy was quoted as saying, "Women have been conditioned to think of beauty in a certain way. I am glad we changed it with my look. It takes immense amount of belief, not just for me but for my director as well, to take that risk."
It's Going To Take Time For Her To Get Off This Character
Deepika was recently quoted as saying in a radio interview, "I would say that it's going to take me a while to get out of it completely, in terms of the emotional quotient we have poured into it; to recover from that, will take some time."