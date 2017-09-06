 »   »   » Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal's Friendship Has Blossomed Into Love! Read Details

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's friendship bloomed after they starred together in the film Fukrey which released in 2013 and since then, rumours were all over the place that the duo is indeed in a relationship. However, the duo chose not to react and kept everything under wraps. Finally, Ali Fazal opened up about his relationship with Richa Chadha and said,

"It's our friendship, which grew over time. It's so easy for everyone to fit us in a genre and label it love. Love is when we last, so the hope is that we arrive somewhere close to that. I just hope this is the last time I will be disclosing status on my personal life. We don't want to jeopardise our little friendship. But am happy, I am very happy."