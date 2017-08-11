 »   »   » Richa Chadha SHUTS Down Trolls With These Badass Pictures! Simply Good!

Richa Chadha SHUTS Down Trolls With These Badass Pictures! Simply Good!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Sick of all the trolls who comment rubbish on her Instagram pictures, Richa Chadha took an amazing step in shutting down the trollers in the most badass way by posting three pictures along with the captions which go hand-in-hand! It looks like the trolls got a taste of their own medicine, all this while Richa was simply sipping a cup of coffee!

Check out the pictures below!

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha targeted the coffee mug picture with the caption "Hola troll!"

Troll Language

Troll Language

She also captioned this image in troll language, "Is this what we have come to? OMG, what will happen to India? The planet? The world? "

Amaze Chai

Amaze Chai

She gave the trolls a taste of their own medicine simply by drinking a cup of coffee. She captioned this image, "This chai is amaze."

Patriarchy

Patriarchy

Previously, she had another coffee cup statement against patriarchy.

Haha

Haha

Well, Esha Gupta's Instagram handle is full of amazing things nonetheless!

Taking A Stand!

Taking A Stand!

Celebs are really sick to death of being trolled online.

Bold Richa

Bold Richa

Richa Chadha is bold and doesn't let trolls getting in her way!

Undergoing Treatment

Undergoing Treatment

Richa Chadha is undergoing treatment for swine flu as of now.

Cabaret

Cabaret

On the work front, she'll next be seen in the film Cabaret.

Fukrey Returns

Fukrey Returns

She is also shooting for the comedy film Fukrey Returns.

Richa Chadda
Fukrey Returns team, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat talk about the Film; Watch Video | FilmiBeat
Read more about: richa chadha
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos