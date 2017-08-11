 »   »   » Richa Chadha SHUTS Down Trolls With These Badass Pictures! Simply Good!

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Sick of all the trolls who comment rubbish on her Instagram pictures, Richa Chadha took an amazing step in shutting down the trollers in the most badass way by posting three pictures along with the captions which go hand-in-hand! It looks like the trolls got a taste of their own medicine, all this while Richa was simply sipping a cup of coffee!
Check out the pictures below!
Troll Language
She also captioned this image in troll language, "Is this what we have come to? OMG, what will happen to India? The planet? The world? "
Amaze Chai
She gave the trolls a taste of their own medicine simply by drinking a cup of coffee. She captioned this image, "This chai is amaze."
Fukrey Returns team, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat talk about the Film; Watch Video | FilmiBeat
Read more about: richa chadha