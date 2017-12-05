 »   »   » RIP Shashi Kapoor: Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor Pay Their Last Respects

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor Pay Their Last Respects

Posted By:
Shashi Kapoor Last Rites; Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Ranbeer Kapoor | FilmiBeat

Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79 on Monday evening after losing the battle to a kidney ailment.

His death has definitely left a void in the industry as we have lost one of the charming faces who left an indelible impression with his lively persona and impressive performances.

As soon as the news broke, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Kajol had rushed to Shashi Kapoor's residence last evening. 

Today, several other B-town celebs arrive to pay their last homage. Scroll down to read more...

Anil Kapoor And Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was the first one to reach. He was followed by Anil Kapoor.

Naseeruddin Shah With Wife Ratna

Naseeruddin Shah was spotted with his wife Ratna Pathak Shah

Rishi Kapoor

Kapoor's nephew, actor Rishi Kapoor had cancelled his shoot and rushed to Mumbai after hearing of his uncle's demise.

Bidding Goodbye

Nephews Rishi and Randhir arrive together for the last rites.

A Sad Day

Shashi Kapoor's mortal remains being taken to Santacruz crematorium for last rites.

Saif Ali Khan & Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were also spotted at the funeral.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor attend the last rites of the veteran actor.

Shahrukh Khan

King Khan too attended the funeral to pay his last respects.

The actor is survived by his three children with late actress Jennifer Kendal - Sanjana, Kunal and Karan.

(With inputs from ANI) 

