 »   »   » RIP Shashi Kapoor: Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor Pay Their Last Respects

Legendary actor Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79 on Monday evening after losing the battle to a kidney ailment.
His death has definitely left a void in the industry as we have lost one of the charming faces who left an indelible impression with his lively persona and impressive performances.
As soon as the news broke, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Kajol had rushed to Shashi Kapoor's residence last evening.
Today, several other B-town celebs arrive to pay their last homage. Scroll down to read more...
Rishi Kapoor
Kapoor's nephew, actor Rishi Kapoor had cancelled his shoot and rushed to Mumbai after hearing of his uncle's demise.
Saif Ali Khan & Abhishek Bachchan
Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were also spotted at the funeral.
The actor is survived by his three children with late actress Jennifer Kendal - Sanjana, Kunal and Karan.
(With inputs from ANI)