 »   »   » SHOCKING: Rishi Kapoor Insults Media With 'Muft Ki Daru' Comment At An Event

At the launch of a book on the legendary Raj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor objected to the presence of journalists, who got the invitation from the publisher himself.

As per a report by IANS, what was supposed to be a special event, graced by the five children of Raj Kapoor, turned out to be a difficult evening.

Here's What Happened Coming face to face with Rishi Kapoor as he stepped out of the washroom adjacent to the venue of the book release, he asked in an agitated voice, for reasons best known to him, "aap log kaun hain" of three journalists waiting to enter. Muft Ki Daru Comment On credentials being presented, he walked off, muttering "muft ki daru...". His personal security arrived and asked the three journalists to accompany them out of the hall and to the lobby area of the hotel. Rishi Didn't Want Them To Attend The Event They said: "Mr Kapoor doesn't want you guys here, please leave." A representative of the publisher, who had arrived at the spot, requested that Kapoor's personal security staff be spoken to. You Know How Rishi Is... The ITC Maurya security in-charge resisted, saying: "You know how Rishi Kapoor is. He has created a scene at our hotel twice in the past."

The publicist from HarperCollins apologised while also adding that there are a lot of other stakeholders in such events that involve celebrities. "Please come in, grab a drink or two," he said, 20 minutes after the event had begun. This correspondent, however, chose to leave.

Also Read: JAW-DROPPING! Priyanka Chopra Getting Rs 5 Crore For A Five Minute Performance At An Award Show