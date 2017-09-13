 »   »   » Rishi Kapoor Goes On A Rant Against Rahul Gandhi! But Why Is He Feeling The Pinch Of Nepotism?

Rahul Gandhi made a speech at Berkeley University, USA and during a press conference he was asked about nepotism in politics for which he answered, "Most parties in India have that problem. Mr. Akhilesh Yadav is a dynast. Mr Stalin is a dynast, even Abhishek Bachchan is a dynast. So, that's how India runs. So, don't get after me because that's how India is run. By the way, last, I recall, Ambanis are running the business. That's also going on in Infosys."
Out of nowhere, we wonder why Rishi Kapoor felt the pinch of nepotism as he assumed that Rahul Gandhi's statement was targeted towards him and his family. Troll Lord, Rishi Kapoor went on a Twitter rant against Rahul Gandhi and highlighted how his '4 generations of Kapoor family' have contributed to Bollywood based on merit and not dynasty. Both Rishi and Rahul sound equally stupid! Check out the tweets below...
Rishi Kapoor lectured Rahul Gandhi about 'nepotism' and 'dynasty', but his own family is enjoying every bit of it.
Rishi Kapoor loves trolling, but sometimes he goes overboard and no wonder he's been named as the Troll Lord!
A user reminded Rishi Kapoor that the Gandhi family members were democratically elected by the people, but the Kapoor family members were just launched by their fathers.
A parody account of Vijay Mallya poked fun at Rishi Kapoor for being a living example of nepotism and extending the blame on Rahul Gandhi for it.