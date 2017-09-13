 »   »   » Rishi Kapoor Goes On A Rant Against Rahul Gandhi! But Why Is He Feeling The Pinch Of Nepotism?

Rahul Gandhi made a speech at Berkeley University, USA and during a press conference he was asked about nepotism in politics for which he answered, "Most parties in India have that problem. Mr. Akhilesh Yadav is a dynast. Mr Stalin is a dynast, even Abhishek Bachchan is a dynast. So, that's how India runs. So, don't get after me because that's how India is run. By the way, last, I recall, Ambanis are running the business. That's also going on in Infosys."

Out of nowhere, we wonder why Rishi Kapoor felt the pinch of nepotism as he assumed that Rahul Gandhi's statement was targeted towards him and his family. Troll Lord, Rishi Kapoor went on a Twitter rant against Rahul Gandhi and highlighted how his '4 generations of Kapoor family' have contributed to Bollywood based on merit and not dynasty. Both Rishi and Rahul sound equally stupid! Check out the tweets below...