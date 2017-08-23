 »   »   » Bikini Diaries! Riya Sen Shares A Hot Throwback Picture! View Here

The hot and sizzling Riya Sen shared a throwback picture of herself sporting a bikini with a small and simple caption saying "it's my life" and raised the temperatures to a whole new level. The Style actress tied the knot to the love of her life Shivam Tiwari in Pune on August 16, 2017 and is now a happily married woman!
Also, check out the throwback bikini picture of Riya Sen below...
Riya Sen
Riya Sen looks hot and sizzling in this throwback picture! Doesn't she, folks?
Happily Married
Riya Sen married the love of her life Shivam Tiwari on August 16, 2017.
Bengali Traditions
The wedding was held in Pune in traditional Bengali way.
No Sharing!
Riya Sen has not shared her wedding pictures on any of her social media handles.
Ragini MMS 2.2
She will next be seen Ekta Kapoor's web series Ragini MMS 2.2.
Lonely Girl
Riya Sen was also recently seen in the short film Lonely Girl.
Lesbian Scene
She shares a subtle lesbian scene in Lonely Girl with Kyra Dutt.
Lesbian Roles
Riya Sen revealed that she has received many lesbian roles but declined them all.
Right Choice
She choose Lonely Girl as the content in the short film matched the plot of the subtle lesbian scene.
Comeback!
She has no Bollywood offers as of now and we hope to see her soon on the silver screen though.
Story first published: Wednesday, August 23, 2017, 15:43 [IST]
