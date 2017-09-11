 »   »   » Riya Sen Finally Opens Up About Her Wedding To Shivam Tiwari & Also Pregnancy Rumours! Read Details

Riya Sen Finally Opens Up About Her Wedding To Shivam Tiwari & Also Pregnancy Rumours! Read Details

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

It's been close to a month since Riya Sen tied the knot to the love of her life Shivam Tiwari and not much details were revealed about their wedding and how did they even meet each other in the first place! Riya Sen, finally opened up to Spotboye and spilled the beans about her wedding and how she felt about the unwanted pregnancy rumours doing the rounds during her wedding. She said,

"We met on Feb 12 at Harry's Bar in Juhu for a brunch, which got over at midnight! He had flown in from Delhi the previous night. Actually, we were set up by friends as a joke and he had flown down to meet me and I dragged Raima for the brunch." When asked how did he propose to you, Riya quipped, "He just woke up one morning and said: Let's get married NOW!"

Pregnancy Rumours

Pregnancy Rumours

When asked about the unwanted rumours doing the rounds that she was pregnant during her wedding, Riya Sen said, "I expected that speculation."

Honeymoon Plans?

Honeymoon Plans?

Any thoughts about honeymoon in the coming days? Riya revealed, "It will have to wait because I am busy shooting."

Family Plans?

Family Plans?

She was asked about her plans to start a family for which Riya replied, "No comments."

Life Changing Experience

Life Changing Experience

They say life changes after marriage but thankfully for Riya, that's not the case as she said to Spotboye, "There's no drastic change in my life after marriage."

Spilling The Beans

Spilling The Beans

We're glad that Riya Sen finally opened about about her wedding as her fans were eager to know more!

Happily Married Woman

Happily Married Woman

Riya Sen is now a happily married woman and may their happiness last a lifetime!

Honeymoon!

Honeymoon!

Since Riya Sen is a globetrotter, we wonder where would she prefer to go on a honeymoon with her husband Shivam Tiwari!

What Do You Think?

What Do You Think?

She has already seen half the globe and we wonder which country would excite her now?

Swiss Honeymoon

Swiss Honeymoon

If you ask us, we think she'd be happy if she goes on a honeymoon to Switzerland! What do you think, folks?

Beach Baby

Beach Baby

One thing is for sure, she'll go on a honeymoon where there are beaches! Riya loves the beach.

Riya Sen
Read more about: riya sen
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos