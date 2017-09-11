 »   »   » Riya Sen Finally Opens Up About Her Wedding To Shivam Tiwari & Also Pregnancy Rumours! Read Details

It's been close to a month since Riya Sen tied the knot to the love of her life Shivam Tiwari and not much details were revealed about their wedding and how did they even meet each other in the first place! Riya Sen, finally opened up to Spotboye and spilled the beans about her wedding and how she felt about the unwanted pregnancy rumours doing the rounds during her wedding. She said,
"We met on Feb 12 at Harry's Bar in Juhu for a brunch, which got over at midnight! He had flown in from Delhi the previous night. Actually, we were set up by friends as a joke and he had flown down to meet me and I dragged Raima for the brunch." When asked how did he propose to you, Riya quipped, "He just woke up one morning and said: Let's get married NOW!"
Pregnancy Rumours
When asked about the unwanted rumours doing the rounds that she was pregnant during her wedding, Riya Sen said, "I expected that speculation."
Honeymoon Plans?
Any thoughts about honeymoon in the coming days? Riya revealed, "It will have to wait because I am busy shooting."
Family Plans?
She was asked about her plans to start a family for which Riya replied, "No comments."
Life Changing Experience
They say life changes after marriage but thankfully for Riya, that's not the case as she said to Spotboye, "There's no drastic change in my life after marriage."
Spilling The Beans
We're glad that Riya Sen finally opened about about her wedding as her fans were eager to know more!
Happily Married Woman
Honeymoon!
What Do You Think?
Swiss Honeymoon
