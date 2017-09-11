 »   »   » Riya Sen Finally Opens Up About Her Wedding To Shivam Tiwari & Also Pregnancy Rumours! Read Details

It's been close to a month since Riya Sen tied the knot to the love of her life Shivam Tiwari and not much was revealed about their wedding and how did they even meet each other in the first place! Riya Sen, finally opened up to Spotboye and spilled the beans about her wedding and how she felt about the unwanted pregnancy rumours doing the rounds during her wedding.

She said, "We met on Feb 12 at Harry's Bar in Juhu for a brunch, which got over at midnight! He had flown in from Delhi the previous night. Actually, we were set up by friends as a joke and he had flown down to meet me and I dragged Raima for the brunch." When asked how he proposed to her, Riya quipped, "He just woke up one morning and said: Let's get married NOW!"