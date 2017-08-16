 »   »   » WEDDING BELLS! Riya Sen Set To Get Married To Long Term Boyfriend Shivam Tiwari

Yet another Bollywood actress is all set to walk down the aisle! We are talking about Riya Sen who is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Shivam Tiwari by the end of this month.

Riya who made her Bollywood debut with Style has been dating Shivam for quite some time and if reports are to be believed then the couple now wants to take their relationship to the next level. Scroll down to read more...

Riya Is Ready To Take The Plunge Into Matrimony Reportedly, Riya is now ready to take the plunge with Shivam who is a photography enthusiast. What Mommy Moon Moon Sen Had Said About Her Daughter's Choice Earlier when Riya's mother Moon Moon Sen was asked the type of man her daughters should marry, she had jokingly said, "Good looks matter the most to Riya. Money is not important for them as they don't realize its value. But both my girls are high-maintenance, so they need to find boys who are rich, if nothing else." But These Are The Qualities That Riya Wants In Her 'Mr Perfect' The actress had earlier admitted that it has always been the intelligent quotient that has attracted her in a guy. She was quoted saying, "He should be intelligent and smart in making decisions and can be from outside Bollywood." Link-Ups Riya Sen was rumored to be in a relationship with actor Ashmit Patel. She was also linked to cricketer S Sreesanth, but had denied her involvement with him. Rab Ne Bana De Jodi Meanwhile, check out some adorable pictures of this soon-to-be-married couple.

Stay tuned for more updates.