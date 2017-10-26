 »   »   » 2.0 Poster! Watch Out Akshay Kumar & Amy Jackson, Chitti Is Back & Rightfully Claims The Throne!

Akshay Kumar, Rajinikant, AR Rahman to do MOST EXPENSIVE music launch for Robot 2.0 in Dubai

The new poster of 2.0 is out and shows Chitti aka superstar Rajinikanth as a robot sitting on what looks like a modern throne. The good news is that the 2.0 audio launch will be held at the Burj Park in Dubai and Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Shankar and A.R Rahman will be present during the grand even

There's really a psychedelic feel to the poster and makes people curious regarding what it's all about. Also, the film-makers are shelling out a whopping Rs 15 crores on the Dubai audio launch event alone and A.R Rahman will also be performing at a live concert. Stay tuned for more on 2.0, folks! This is going to be really an epic beyond proportions as Akshay Kumar put it, "it's going to be nothing less than EPIC!"