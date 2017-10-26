 »   »   » 2.0 Poster! Watch Out Akshay Kumar & Amy Jackson, Chitti Is Back & Rightfully Claims The Throne!

2.0 Poster! Watch Out Akshay Kumar & Amy Jackson, Chitti Is Back & Rightfully Claims The Throne!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Akshay Kumar, Rajinikant, AR Rahman to do MOST EXPENSIVE music launch for Robot 2.0 in Dubai

The new poster of 2.0 is out and shows Chitti aka superstar Rajinikanth as a robot sitting on what looks like a modern throne. The good news is that the 2.0 audio launch will be held at the Burj Park in Dubai and Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Shankar and A.R Rahman will be present during the grand even

There's really a psychedelic feel to the poster and makes people curious regarding what it's all about. Also, the film-makers are shelling out a whopping Rs 15 crores on the Dubai audio launch event alone and A.R Rahman will also be performing at a live concert. Stay tuned for more on 2.0, folks! This is going to be really an epic beyond proportions as Akshay Kumar put it, "it's going to be nothing less than EPIC!"

Chitti Is Back

Chitti Is Back

Chitti is back and is all set to claim the throne once again!

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar watch out! Chitti will give you a hard time!

Robot Vs Alien

Robot Vs Alien

We're assuming that Rajinikanth is a robot and Akshay Kumar might be an alien in 2.0.

2.0 Poster

2.0 Poster

Even the new poster shows a robot and an alien's hand on a piano.

Audio Launch

Audio Launch

The audio launch will be held tomorrow in Dubai.

Amul Cartoon

Amul Cartoon

Amul came out with a new cartoon on 2.0 as well.

Something Epic

Something Epic

"It's going to be nothing less than EPIC!" revealed Akshay Kumar on Twitter.

Read more about: akshay kumar, rajinikanth, amy jackson
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos