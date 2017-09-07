 »   »   » HOT NOW! Rohit Shetty Confirms His Next With Ranveer Singh Has A Connection With Junior NTR's Temper

Ever since Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh collaborated on an ad film last year, there were talks about the two teaming up for a film. Soon, Ranveer's fans were in for a pleasant surprise when Rohit himself confirmed that a film with the 'Befikre' actor is indeed in the pipeline.

Speculations were rife that the actor-director duo might team up for the remake of the hit Telugu film, Temper starring Junior NTR. And now, we have all the details on the same straight from the horse's mouth. Read on to know more...



Rohit's Film Is Not Exactly A Remake An Indian Express report quoted Rohit as saying, "We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake."

His Film Will Have Just Four-Five Scenes From Temper The filmmaker said, "We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it's better to buy the rights. It's what we did with Singham. Our film was different from the original Singham except a few scenes. Here also, we have written our own film taking the exact idea."

'Which Film Releases Nowadays Without Controversy Or Comparisons'? When quizzed about the comparisons with the original film, Rohit quipped, "Comparisons are inevitable. Which film releases nowadays without controversy or comparisons? So, that's not an issue."

Khullam Khulla He further added, "We don't want to hide anything so we are clearly saying that yes, we have bought the rights. I don't think that would happen with me because I have done Singham and nothing of that sort happened with it."

RIP Rumours The grapevine was abuzz with rumours that Kajal Agarwal has been signed as the female lead in the film that will go on floors in May next year. However, Rohit quickly clarifies, "I don't know how these rumours have come up. I am yet to finalize the heroine. The girl's part hasn't shaped up yet. I will announce the female lead in December or January."



