 »   »   » Momma's Boy! Here's How Rohit Shetty Will Ring In The New Year

It's New Years time and we're sure you've already made plans to spend time with your friends and close ones and our very own Golmaal Again film-maker Rohit Shetty has completely different plans.

The director makes sure he gets home before the 31st of December every year as he's made it a point to ring in the New Year with his mother, no matter where he is, he'll always be home with his mother on 31st December night.

"Rohit is extremely particular about being with his mother for the New Year as she cannot travel with him for a holiday. So, every year, wherever he goes, he makes sure that he is back in town before the New Year. This time around, it will be more special as they will be celebrating in Rohit's new house at Shetty Towers," revealed a source to DNA.

Also Read: Bikini Alert! Amy Jackson's Hot Pictures From Ibiza

Rohit Shetty is such a dutiful son, isn't he? Also, the film-maker is currently holidaying in Dubai along with his wife Maya and son Ishaan and in a few days, they'll be back to Mumbai and welcome the New Year with his mother.

Also Read: Bikini Battle! Riya Sen Looks Hot In A White Or Black Bikini?