 »   »   » OMG! Rohit Shetty Reveals What Went Wrong With Dilwale & It's Related To Shahrukh Khan & Kajol!

Rohit Shetty and Shahrukh Khan worked together for the first time in Chennai Express and the film was a blockbuster. It was expected that their second film, Dilwale will create the same magic at the box office, unfortunately that didn't happen.

In a recent interview to Bolywood Life, Rohit Shetty revealed what went wrong with Dilwale and it has something to do with Shahrukh Khan and Kajol.



We Know What Went Wrong With Dilwale We know where we went wrong in Dilwale. My mother said, ‘Teri nazar utar gayi' and I told her, ‘bohot mehengi nazar utri'.

Never Changed The Script Earlier.. From my first film till Dilwale, we never changed our script.

It Was A Typical Rohit Shetty Film But If I narrate the original script, you will fall down laughing and it was a typical Rohit Shetty film.

When Kajol Came On Board But after Kajol came on board, and because Shahrukh and Kajol coming together is so big, we started catering to that audience.

A Chunk Was Added And then the whole 40 minutes of the chunk, which was not there in the original script was added.

It Was My Fault Completely It is my fault. Nobody told me to do that, to be very honest.

I Got Scared During Dilwale, I was scared because I had gone off track, away from the script and away from my audience and catering to Shahrukh-Kajol audience.

But Not This Time This time (Golmaal Again), I do not know how big it will be and whether it will be a blockbuster, but the audience will come out satisfied, that's for sure.



On a related note, Golmaal Again will hit the screens on October 20th.



