 »   »   » OMG! Rohit Shetty Reveals What Went Wrong With Dilwale & It's Related To Shahrukh Khan & Kajol!

Rohit Shetty and Shahrukh Khan worked together for the first time in Chennai Express and the film was a blockbuster. It was expected that their second film, Dilwale will create the same magic at the box office, unfortunately that didn't happen.
In a recent interview to Bolywood Life, Rohit Shetty revealed what went wrong with Dilwale and it has something to do with Shahrukh Khan and Kajol.
We Know What Went Wrong With Dilwale
We know where we went wrong in Dilwale. My mother said, ‘Teri nazar utar gayi' and I told her, ‘bohot mehengi nazar utri'.
It Was A Typical Rohit Shetty Film But
If I narrate the original script, you will fall down laughing and it was a typical Rohit Shetty film.
When Kajol Came On Board
But after Kajol came on board, and because Shahrukh and Kajol coming together is so big, we started catering to that audience.
A Chunk Was Added
And then the whole 40 minutes of the chunk, which was not there in the original script was added.
I Got Scared
During Dilwale, I was scared because I had gone off track, away from the script and away from my audience and catering to Shahrukh-Kajol audience.
On a related note, Golmaal Again will hit the screens on October 20th.
