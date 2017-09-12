 »   »   » ROMANCE IS IN THE RAINS! Sidharth Malhotra & Rakul Preet Singh Get Mushy; What's Cooking?

Here's a fresh pair alert! Well, hold your horses folks before you come to any conclusion after seeing this new picture featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

It's just a glimpse of the duo shooting for their upcoming film, Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary. Read on to know more...



Drenched In Love Sid and Rakul Preet were spotted shooting for a romantic song sequence in the rains outside a cafe in Gurgaon in Delhi. They are seen here clasping each other's hands as for the shot.

Mint Fresh Romance Aiyaary has Sidharth and Rakul Preet sharing screen space for the first time and we were damn excited.

Sid- Rakul's Role In The Film As per a Mumbai Mirror report, Rakul plays an IT professional in the film while Sid essays the role of an army officer.

Inspired By True Events Aiyaary is inspired by a true incident involving two army officers, both strong-minded individuals with completely different views.

Neeraj Pandey Reveals Details About Aiyaary Earlier when we had caught up with the filmmaker for a quick chat, he told us, "The film is basically about a mentor-protégé relationship, involving a young major played by Sidharth and a senior colonel played by Bajpayee, and the difference of opinions that creep between the two, which sends them off in diverse directions. It's a dramatic thriller and also has a terrific supporting cast, including Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet, Kumud Mishra, and Adil Hussain."



The film is slated for a box office clash with Rajinikanth- Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 on Republic Day 2018.